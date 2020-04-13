COVID-19: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band chime in for hospital workers

Nightly salutes to Vernon’s frontline health-care workers at the hospital were turned up a notch Easter Sunday as the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band Alumni took to the streets to perform a social distancing show.

Every night around 7 p.m., the sounds of pots clanging and applause can be heard around Vernon in support of frontline workers combating COVID-19.

But on April 12, the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band reunited once again to perform for health-care workers at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

In a video shared to Facebook, Dawn Slater shared the performance.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation (VJHF) executive director Kate McBrearty said she had the pleasure of witnessing the performance.

“It took place just before the shift change and of course there wasn’t a lot of people coming in and out, but the few people coming out of the hospital had smiles stretching from ear-to-ear,” she said.

She said she even saw one health-care professional sneak up the stairs to peek out the window. Others were noticed filming the unexpected performance on their cellphones.

Lately, local police have joined in with a siren salute to their medical counterparts out front of VJH.

These showcases of gratitude have taken place at hospitals around the Okanagan including Kelowna General Hospital.

On April 3, the VJHF launched its White Heart campaign to show appreciation.

“Our health-care and frontline workers are very courageous and making tough personal decisions on a daily basis, all for the good of our community. We wanted to provide a vehicle that would let them know how much we’re thinking about them and show them our support,” McBrearty said.

The white heart, a symbol commonly used to represent hope, pure thought and steadfast intention, has appeared along the VJH fence and in several windows of businesses and homes.

McBrearty said the campaign has been an overwhelming success. In only a few days, she said, more than a hundred messages were submitted through its website, and more and more hearts have been appearing throughout the community.

Residents can participate in the White Heart campaign by visiting whiteheartsforvjh.ca to send messages of well-wishes and encouragement.

“We’re inviting our North Okanagan community to really get behind this. It’s a simple but inspiring way to show how much we care,” McBrearty said.

