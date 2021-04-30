COVID-19 vaccines now available in various Okanagan pharmacies

People aged 30 and up can now register to get their vaccines in Okanagan pharmacies

As B.C.’s vaccination program accelerates, COVID-19 vaccines will be more accessible across the Interior Health (IH) region.

In the Okanagan, people aged 30 and older can now choose to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacies in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Penticton, and Vernon.

A full list of the pharmacies in each city is available on the BC Pharmacy Association website. IH is reminding people to only schedule one appointment, either through the province’s booking system or with a participating pharmacy directly.

“Interior Health would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 activity is currently increasing across the region,” IH said in a statement.

“Vaccinated or not, it is crucial that everyone follows all public health orders and guidance to reduce COVID-19 transmission throughout the community.”

For a list of IH vaccination clinics throughout the region as well as for other resources, visit the health authority’s website.

