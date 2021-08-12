COVID-19 vaccines available in Sicamous today, no appointment needed

If you haven’t received your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, today’s a good day to do it.
According to B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix, the Sicamous & District Seniors Centre Society is hosting a vaccine clinic today for which no appointments are required.
Between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 12, the public can receive either vaccine dose at 1091 Shuswap Ave.
@roman_reportszachary.roman@saobserver.net
