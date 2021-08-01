COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Maple Ridge set to close in August

Anyone in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows wanting a dose will have to travel outside community

After Aug. 30, anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine will have to travel outside the community. (The News files)

The mass vaccination clinic at Haney Place Mall is shutting down in August, as Fraser Health moves towards more mobile and pop-up clinics to serve the remaining people unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Aug. 14 will be the last date of operation for the clinic. The Fraser River Indigenous Society will still continue to vaccinate from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. every Thursday until Aug. 30.

The change is coming as a number of Lower Mainland mass vaccination clinics wind up operations.

In Fraser Health, more than 80 per cent of eligible people have received a first shot already and more than 60 per cent have received their second shot.

As of June 23, Pitt Meadows had a vaccination rate of 80 per cent of eligible residents who had received their first dose. Maple Ridge was between 70-75 per cent of residents with their first shot.

The transition to the new model means there will be a few “hubs” still offering mass vaccinations on a large scale.

Starting Thursday, July 29, the mass immunization clinics will be located at Abbotsford Ag Rec, the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam, and the Guildford Rec Centre, and the North Delta Rec Centre – both in Surrey.

“For Fraser Health, we will transition from our distributed network of immunization clinics into a hub model, utilizing our existing clinics in Abbotsford, Coquitlam, Surrey and North Delta to ensure vaccine remains available in a mass clinics setting as well,” a statement from the health authority said Thursday.

COVID-19 immunization will continue to be available at COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres in Hope, Chilliwack, Mission, Langley, South Delta, South Surrey, Surrey 66, Coquitlam, and Burnaby.

• With files from Matthew Claxton, reporter at the Langley Advance Times

