COVID-19: Vaccine appointments open to everyone 18+ in Fort St. James and Fraser Lake

Northern Health provides update on vaccine clinics in the region

All community members 18-years and older in Fraser Lake and Fort St. James and area can now book their vaccine appointments. Meanwhile, in Vanderhoof and area, all indigenous peoples over 18 and seniors 73 and older, can book an appointment to get their shots.

In Fraser Lake, clinics are running from April 13 to April 24 and are being held at the Fraser Lake Arena, as stated on Northern Health’s website.

In Fort St. James, clinics are running from April 7 to April 10 and April 12 to April 17 at the Fort St. James Community Centre at 190 Stuart Drive East.

In Vanderhoof, appointments will be held at the Vanderhoof Health Unit at 3299 Hospital Road. Clinics are running March 31 and April 1. Updated clinic times will be made available on the Northern Health website.

To book a vaccine appointment, residents can call 1-844-255-7555 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday. Northern Health said it typically takes 10 minutes to get the shot with another 15 minutes of wait-time before being allowed to leave the clinic.

