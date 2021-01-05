COVID-19 vaccinations to begin in Revelstoke next week

COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to begin in Revelstoke the week of Jan. 11 in Revelstoke, said Interior Health.

Priority groups for the vaccine include front-line health care workers, senior care home residents and those waiting for a space in long-term care, and 25,000 residents of remote and Indigenous communities.

Next are community-based seniors aged 80 and up (65 and up for Indigenous seniors), for a total of about 260,000 people. Also in this priority group are people in shelters or correctional facilities and adults in mental health residential care.

B.C. public health officials expect to deliver 792,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across the province by March, with a “mass vaccination” strategy in place by then as additional vaccines are approved for use in Canada.

While the Pfizer vaccine is being delivered to Kelowna and Kamloops which have the appropriate refrigeration to store it at -80C degrees, it appears likely Revelstoke will get the Moderna vaccine as Interior Health said it’s being sent to rural and remote communities as it does not need to be kept at such cold conditions.

