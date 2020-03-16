COVID-19 updates: Latest news from Parksville, Qualicum Beach, RDN

The latest from Parksville, Qualicum Beach and the RDN regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation:

Qualicum Beach:

Qualicum Beach town hall will remain open. However, the Civic Centre and Community Hall will close as of March 18.

Council and Committee of the Whole meetings will continue, with an attendance cap being set at 50 people. Residents are encouraged to view meetings via live stream. Open house and committee and commission meetings are cancelled until further notice.

“We encourage you to continue to exercise good hygiene habits, practice adequate social distancing, and continue to be

a community that supports one another,” said mayor Brian Wiese in a press release.

Town municipal services will continue as normal, and facilities will be cleaned more frequently. Staff are also encouraged to stay home when they feel ill, and to take extra hygiene measures while at work.

Parksville

The City of Parksville announced on Monday (March 16) that their offices would be closed to the public until further notice due to concern around COVID-19.

The decision was made by Mayor Ed Mayne, with an “abundance of caution.”

All essential services in Parksville including fire, bylaw enforcement and the city will continue to function. Last week the city cancelled all non-essential meetings and made council meetings closed to the public.

Mayne said as well as being concerned about public health, he’s also worried about the affect COVID-19 will have on local businesses.

“Local businesses are experiencing a dramatic drop in business so it crucially important for our residents to support local and small businesses whenever possible,” he said. “By supporting local businesses, you will help them to survive these challenging times and at the same time, will reduce unnecessary travel.”

He said personally, he has been washing his hands and cutting down on meetings.

“I personally have a number of those [factors] where I’m more susceptible to this virus than a lot of people,” he said. “I have to be cognizant of that, and so I’m watching it very carefully.”

Regional District of Nanaimo

RDN offices are set to remain open, but with reduced staffing.

As of March 16 at 4 p.m., Oceanside Place Arena is closed. Ravensong Aquatic Centre will remain closed and all registered recreation programs including day camps and drop-in activities have been cancelled effective 5 p.m., March 16. Regular transit services will continue, with increased sanitation. Drivers will also be taking note of the number of passengers, as to follow the Public Health Officer’s requirement of no gathers over 50 people.

Ian Thorpe, chairman of the RDN, said he’s confident that staff are keeping everyone informed the best they can, and adapting with the news of each day.

“Basically, we’re trying to keep things operating within the provincial guidelines,” he said. “In terms of our board, we’re looking at setting up some type of virtual board meeting.”

— NEWS staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News