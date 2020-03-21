COVID-19 update: Qualicum Beach Farmers Market closed

The Qualicum Beach Farmers Market has been suspended until further notice. (File photo)

The medical health officer for Central Vancouver Island advised the Town of Qualicum Beach on March 20 that residents should assume that COVID-19 is now present in the region, and should move about as if the virus is already here.

“Behaving this way will improve how we interact with our environment and others, help ‘flatten the curve,’ and not overburden our healthcare system,” the update from the town stated.

Among the many cancellations that’s happening in the town is the weekly Qualicum Beach Farmers Market. It has been closed as an extra precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Island Health has confirmed their support of this decision.

The province has limited gatherings to 50 persons or less. As the market is open to the public on the street, there are no measures available to control the number of people in attendance.

An update will be released as soon as the market is to be re-opened.

In the meantime, the town has reached out to market organizers to find ways to help support local producers, so they can continue to provide fresh produce to our community members.

“We are hoping to have a virtual market up and running by next week, as well as pick-up points set up for you and a list of vendors who have open farm stands available for you to access our amazing local food,” the group said on its Facebook page.

The town has taken further precautions against the spread of COVID-19, by closing town related facilities, until further notice:

• Town Hall (closed to the public but still conducting business)

• Civic Centre

• Community Hall

• Veterans’ Way Washrooms

• Digital Media Studio

• Oceanside Hospice (Valhalla)

Other town-related facilities have also decided to close:

• Qualicum Beach Historical and Museum Society

• Public Library

• Oceanside Community Safety Office

• Memorial Golf Course

• Qualicum Beach Seniors Activity Centre

• The Old School House

