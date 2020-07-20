Signage reminds of physical distancing at White Rock Pier. (File photo)

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 20: The province recorded 102 new cases in the past three days

Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, July 20.

• The question of whether the emotional stress caused by COVID-19 will have a long-term psychological effect on British Columbians isn’t a matter of it – it’s a matter of just how widespread it will be, says a leading physician in the province.

• While the U.S.-Canada border remains closed, a South Surrey man wants to share his story of how he found a way into the U.S. to visit his fiancée in Nevada.

• The province recorded 102 new cases in the past three days, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday.

• B.C.’s efforts to flatten the COVID-19 pandemic curve continue to be successful, but the restrictions are having a significant effect on residents as they drag on into the summer.

• Post-secondary students from the pandemic-riven United States are getting ready to go back to school in Canada – a rite of passage that’s causing more anxiety than usual for parents and front-line university workers alike in the age of COVID-19.

• The B.C. government’s deficit due to coronavirus economic effects have been estimated at $12.5 billion, but it could be 20 or even 30 per cent worse than that, Moody’s Investor Services calculates.

