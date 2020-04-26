COVID-19: Update from Qualicum Beach mayor

Town of Qualicum Beach mayor Brian Wiese expressed gratitude to residents for respecting the stay at home and physical distancing directives put out by the province.

“When I do leave my home for a little exercise, essentials, or for fresh air with the pup, I see the citizens of Qualicum Beach doing all they can to keep one another safe,” Wiese stated in a regular update for residents. “They keep physically distanced, dogs on leashes and many are now wearing masks. They do all this while never hesitating to say ‘Hi, how are doing?’ I really think we are going to come out of this and be better for it, so let’s continue to take this seriously and keep up the great work”

Wiese also made it known that he and other council members are aware of local businesses and residents concerns about finances, their homes and their family’s well-being.

“As a council we continue to pay attention to all these concerns and remain committed to doing all that we can to help while keeping in step with the province,” said Wiese.

Other notes:

Fires during COVID-19

With the many notices about fire bans related to COVID-19 it can be confusing as to what is allowed. Here is what you need to know:

• No open fires are permitted (which is normal at this time of the year for the town).

• Fires in approved outdoor fireplaces are permitted (see our website for details).

• For more details about fire restrictions go to the Town of Qualicum Beach website.

Garbage Collection

Has your garbage, recycling or food waste been left uncollected? This may be due to new COVID-19 collection guidelines.

Due to regulations around safety, the following has been put in place for collection. If these guidelines are not followed your collection will be left behind.

• All garbage waste must be bagged and securely tied

• Do not dispose of paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, face masks, gloves, and disposable sanitary wipes in your recycling or food waste containers. These must be placed in your garbage and securely tired.

