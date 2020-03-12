COVID-19 update for the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons due to COVID-19, and many large gatherings across the globe have been cancelled to try to lessen the spread of the virus.

There is one presumptive case of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island as of March 11 and some facilities and organizations across are taking extra precautions.

Here’s what we know about protocol in the area, including events that have been cancelled:

Parksville Community Centre:

– No cancellations thus far.

Information provided by Christina Gray, communications co-ordinator for the RDN, on Ravensong pool, Oceanside Place and other RDN facilities:

– At this time, all RDN services and facilities, including recreational programming, are continuing as scheduled. The RDN is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will follow all recommendations from provincial and federal health authorities.

– However, there are some steps the RDN is taking to minimize risk: All RDN buses are being sanitized daily; High touchpoints at Oceanside Place Arena and Ravensong Aquatic Centre are being cleaned four times per day; Alcohol-based sanitizer, cleaner and disinfectant wipes are available at all RDN service counters; Additional hand sanitizer units have been installed in RDN buildings and Janitorial staff are cleaning daily.

Foster Park:

– The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Foster Park has been cancelled, with organizers saying “the health and happiness of our community comes first.”

Local travellers are also affected by the situation.

Brian and Maureen Argyle have decided to avoid contact with the public after returning from Malta. Brian, a Qualicum Beach local and photographer, said since they’ve been in airports and on planes, they felt like it was the right thing to do.

“It’s wintertime and there’s a lot of people with colds, just because you have a cold doesn’t mean it’s coronavirus,” he said. “But in general, we just thought since apparently you can be carrying it without any symptoms for a few days…we would just sort of hang low.”

Brian said especially because of the older population in the area, he wanted to be extra careful to not expose anyone.

“Our daughter from Nanaimo picked up a bunch of stuff for us and just dropped it at the front door,” he said. “We’re going to go for a walk outside, but we’ll just be able to avoid anybody.”

Information on cancellations and protocols in the area will be updated as it becomes available.

