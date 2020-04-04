COVID-19: Upcoming season a question mark for Enderby drive-in movie theatre

Starlight Drive In Movie Theatre says it's working on limiting capacity among other safeguards

Enderby’s famed Starlight Drive-In Movie Theatre has received multiple calls and emails asking if its outdoor screen will be open for business this season in light of COVID-19.

The theatre’s answer, for now, is a resounding “maybe.”

“We are currently checking with our returning staff and adjusting our field layout to limit our capacity, along with an online ticketing solution and all other necessary safe guards and procedures to ensure social distancing,” Starlight posted on its website Saturday, April 2.

Starlight says staff are working on ways to reduce capacity by 50 per cent.

The theatre noted that while snow on the field is melting, the temperature is still below zero at night.

Judging by comments on Starlight’s Facebook post, not all are on board with the idea of having the theatre open. But others reason that if people could be made to stay in their vehicles, physical distancing could be maintained.

“If I could completely avoid the public while sitting in my car for some form of entertainment, I would be greatly appreciative!” said one poster.

“We continue to do our research and monitor the situation daily and will provide further updates as they are available,” Starlight said.

Running since 1996, the 6,000-square-foot screen is the biggest in North America and one of only three drive-in movie theatres in B.C.

