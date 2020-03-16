COVID-19: Town of Osoyoos closes facilities in effort to reduce spread of virus

The Town of Osoyoos is closing some of its facilities in an effort to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.

The Sonora Community Centre, the Sun Bowl Arena, Desert Park, as well as the Fire Hall, Tennis Courts and Osoyoos Regional Library are all closed until further notice, but can be contacted via phone or email.

The Outdoor Pickeball Courts, the Dog Park, parks and trails and the West Bench Complex will remain open.

Residents are being asked to only come to Town Hall if absolutely necessary, and are encouraged to take either call, or take advantage of online services instead.

Payments to the town can be done via mail, drop-off at the Town Office, by telephone or through a local financial institution.

“While the COVID-19 situation is changing daily around the world, we are mindful that our community is concerned about the potential impact of the further spread of the coronavirus and we are acting accordingly to do what we can to support public safety,” said the Town in a newsletter.

For additional information visit the town website by clicking here.

