COVID-19: Thirty programs funded in northern B.C. through emergency support fund

Both Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake have received funding through United Way's first round of allocations.

United Way of Northern B.C. has released the first round of allocations they received from Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund.

Twenty-three non-profit agencies in northern B.C. have been granted $508,000, through thirty programs, to cope with the effects of the virus pandemic and provide support to those in need.

A major portion of the funding has been granted to programs and initiatives providing food security and mental health support to the most vulnerable population, as stated in the United Way of Northern BC’s (UWNBC) website.

There are three main funding sources that were used in the first round — UWNBC COVID-19 Relief Fund where there were some agencies funded, and others that received essential supplies; Provincial and federal funding which include a senior’s response fund and community support fund; and Maximum Impact Funding through the Community Impact and Investment Program.

Non-profits in both Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake are recipients of these grants. Below are some projects that have received funding. For a full list visit unitedwaynbc.ca/community-impact/

Autumn Services Society for Senior Support in Fraser Lake is receiving funding to support their food share program, food delivery, and to keep their centre open.

Royal Canadian Legion in Fraser Lake is receiving funding for meal delivery.

Saik’uz First Nation is getting funded for their Community Garden.

Connexus Community Resources in Vanderhoof are getting funds to support their Seniors Connected program. They are also receiving food hampers and hygiene supplies.

Fraser Lake Community Society & Crisis Line will get money for the Fraser Lake Crisis Centre.

Vanderhoof Neighbourlink Society is being funded for their Best Moms and Dads group.

Meanwhile, regional non-profits like BC Cancer Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC, Northern Brain Injury Association, Alzheimer Society of BC, Crisis Prevention, Intervention & Information Centre for Northern BC, Spinal Cord Injury of BC, Stroke Recovery Association of BC and Northern BC Friends of Children Society, also received funding.

Trista Spencer, executive director UWNBC said, “It truly is a privilege to be able to support so many agencies across Northern BC through Canada’s ECSF. The impact of this funding goes far beyond the dollars being provided as it helps connect the communities across the region with incredibly valuable supports.”

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express