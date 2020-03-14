COVID-19 testing site to open at Chilliwack Health Unit starting Monday

It is being opened to divert patients from Chilliwack General Hospital's emergency department

Starting Monday, March 16, Fraser Health will be opening a centralized community COVID-19 testing site at the Chilliwack Health Unit to divert patients from Chilliwack General Hospital’s emergency department who arrive there for COVID-19 testing and do not need emergency care. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Fraser Health will be opening a centralized community COVID-19 testing site in Chilliwack starting Monday.

It comes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The testing site is being opened to divert patients from Chilliwack General Hospital’s emergency department who arrive there for COVID-19 testing and do not need emergency care.

It is also “to support community physicians who have assessed their patient as needing testing but are unable to perform the testing in their clinic,” reads the statement from Fraser Heath posted on March 13, 2020.

Patients coming into the ER at CGH will go to a pre-triage station at the emergency entrance where they will be assessed using the screening questionnaire. Those who meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing will be diverted to the centralized community testing site located at the Chilliwack Health Unit.

Chilliwack physicians who are not able to perform the test in their clinic can also refer their patients to the site once they have completed the screening process using the pre-screening questionnaire and the patient meets the criteria for COVID-19 and does not require acute care/treatment/assessment.

The centralized community COVID-19 testing site is located in the first-floor multipurpose room of the Chilliwack Health Unit (45470 Menholm Rd.). It is set to open at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16. Hours (initially) will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

