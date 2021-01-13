COVID-19 testing center is relocated to the city core from Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Allocated parking spots that will accommodate at least four vehicles are designated outside Northern Health on Third Ave. West in the downtown core. (Photo: K-J Millar/the Northern View)

The COVID-19 testing center in Prince Rupert has been moved to the downtown core on Third Ave. West, as of Jan. 11, Northern Health announced.

Users of the city core will notice reduced public parking along the main street as the new home to the testing location in Ocean Centre Mall has allocated signposted parking outside the front entrance of the clinic. The designated parking can accommodate up to four vehicles at a time.

“Individuals with an appointment for a COVID-19 test are advised to wait outside the testing centre (in their vehicle, for example) and await a call to come inside when it is their turn for testing,” Northern health said in a statement.

Eryn Collins, communication manager for Northern Health said the process for establishing dedicated parking for the new testing centre location began with a request from Northern Health to the City of Prince Rupert.

“The intention of the new location was to allow for a patient-centered approach, by easing accessibility while balancing the flow of normal traffic patterns in the city centre. We approached the City, and provided detailed information about the parking needs; following further discussion and approval, the City cordoned off the parking spots and provided current signage,” Collins said.

The initial permit is for up to six months.

“The permit is temporary in nature and aimed at assisting with Northern Health’s ability to provide COVID-19 testing at the downtown Northern Health location. During these difficult and unusual times, we are appreciative of the community’s understanding and look forward to better days ahead,” Rosamaria Miller, corporate administrator for the city said.

Up until the new centre opened for testing, COVID-19 testing has been available at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, just outside the Emergency Department.

The new pandemic testing location offers appointment-based testing from Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays

“Everyone is encouraged to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms on an ongoing basis, and – if symptoms develop – self isolate, and contact the Northern Health Virtual Clinic and Info Line at 1-844-645-7811, or their primary care provider, to be assessed for testing. Please do not head to a testing centre without an assessment and booked appointment.,” Northern Health said.

For information on collection centres across the NH region, visit the BC COVID-19 Collection Centre finder.

K-J Millar | JournalistÂ

SendÂ K-JÂ email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View