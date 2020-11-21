COVID-19: Survive and Recover applications now open for non-profits and charities

Applications for the Survive and Recover, in partnership with Community Futures, Coastal Community Credit Union and Oceanside Initiatives, are now open.

The Survive and Recover program builds strength and resiliency through adversity and prepares organizations for uncertainty in the changing landscape of COVID-19. The two-month program combines group coaching, individualized support, peer support, financial tools, scenario thinking tools, resources and timely webinars to develop financial strategies to best prepare for a COVID-19 road to recovery.

Survive and Recover helps organizations navigate the day-to-day realities through these changing times and provides support to begin preparing for a recovery phase.

“We are encouraging non-profits, charities, co-ops, impact businesses and social enterprises to apply,” said Jolynn Green, executive director of Community Futures Central Island. “We are please to have partnered with seven Island/Coastal Community Futures to offer this program to our regions. Funding from generous sponsors as well as a grant from Community Futures Pan West’s Rural Opportunity Fund has made this programming possible.”

Organizations interested in applying can do so at https://scalecollaborative.ca/surviveandrecover/

— NEWS Staff, submitted

