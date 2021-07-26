COVID-19: Sparkling Hill resort closes after 2 staff test positive

North Okanagan hotel shuts down for 10 days as precautionary measure

Sparkling Hills Resort and Spa is closed temporarily after two exposures to the COVID-19 virus.

The North Okanagan resort will be closed effective immediately until Aug. 4, after receiving notification that two staff tested positive.

The resort assures the cases are unrelated and do not appear to have been contracted at the resort.

“However, the safety of all guests, team members and the community is always our top priority, therefore, we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors for the next 10 days,” the resort said in a statement on July 26.

“We have taken extreme care to follow COVID-safety protocols which allowed us to identify the two cases and take appropriate precautionary measures.”

The resort will welcome guests back Aug. 5.

Questions can be directed by email at reservations@sparklinghill.com or by calling 1-877-275-1556.

