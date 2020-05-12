COVID-19: Some public washrooms in Qualicum Beach to open back up

Public washrooms closed due to COVID-19 concerns are starting to re-open in Qualicum Beach.

Both the Veteran’s Way and Leigh House washrooms were closed (those who find themselves in town now have access to the washroom on Veteran’s Way) but some residents feel that they shouldn’t have been closed in the first place.

“Now that many public facilities have been closed due to the advent of the pandemic, among the locations formerly providing accessible washrooms in town are the Civic Centre, Ravensong Pool, Library, and Leigh House park,” wrote Catherine Low in a letter to the NEWS. “Now, if someone wishes to have a walk or, coming from further, enjoy a bicycle ride to enjoy the spring blossoms along the streets of Qualicum Beach, and have an easy outing, there is no public washroom open. None. Realizing the demographics of our area, this seems an unfortunate decision.”

Low said she subsequently talked with mayor Brian Wiese. The Veteran’s Way washroom was reopened on May 7, which she said was good progress.

The beach washrooms have stayed open throughout the COVID-19 situation, as have the park washrooms in Parksville.

Heather Svensen, the corporate administrator for the town, said the Leigh House washrooms will open up at a later date.

“The Leigh House washrooms will be opened in the next phase to give us a chance to monitor how the pandemic is doing with all additional community activity,” she said in an email.

