COVID-19: Soft reopening for Enderby playgrounds

The City of Enderby has announced a soft reopening of its playgrounds, just in time for the May long weekend.

The playground structures at at Barnes Park (including the spray park) and Riverside Park are open effective immediately, the city said Friday, May 15.

B.C. has entered phase two of its Restart Plan with the coming of the long weekend. During phase two, parks, beaches and other outdoor spaces will start to reopen under updated COVID-19 protocols.

During the soft reopening, parents are asked to come prepared to provide for the personal hygiene of their children while playing, and are aksed to monitor their children to make sure they’re interacting with the playground structures and other children safely.

Signs will be placed around the park structures reminding of public guidance on physical distancing and personal hygiene.

Parents should also plan for shorter visits with their children, since washroom facilities won’t be open. Reopening work is still being comleted on the facilities and a water valve is being replaces at Barnes Park, the city said.

“We know how important outdoor activity is for the physical and mental health of children and their parents. Some parents are comfortable with having their children play on the equipment while others are not. I respect your personal choice either way and encourage others to do the same,” said Enderby Mayor Greg McCune.

“We are transitioning into the second phase of the Restart BC Plan and everybody needs to move forward in ways that respects personal situations as well as public health considerations. Now is the time to support one another as we renew and reconnect. Parents know their families best. They will make the decision that is right for them and their children.”

While people may be tempted to hop on the highway over the weekend, the city said now is not the time to travel outside your local community.

“Right now, the province is encouraging people to reconnect with the unique local experiences that they may be missing,” said McCune.

“Please stay local and find safe ways to enjoy the places and activities that makes our community so special. There will be plenty of time to enjoy the rest of British Columbia in the future, but now is the right time to rediscover everything that is close to home.”

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star