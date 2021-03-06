COVID-19: Second case identified at Ecole Oceanside Elementary School in Parksville

Another confirmed COVID-19 case has been identified at École Oceanside Elementary School in Parksville.

On the morning of Friday (March 5) School District 69 (Qualicum) learned of another confirmed COVID-19 case at the school, with dates of exposure being Monday, March 1, 2021.

Island Health staff have initiated contact tracing to identify individuals needing to self-isolate or self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Case confirmed at École Oceanside Elementary School in Parksville

All contact tracing is expected to be concluded by the end of Friday and all members of the École Oceanside Elementary School community will have received direct communication from the school.

Anyone who has not received a phone call from public health officials is advised to continue to attend school and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as per BCCDC guidelines noted in the daily health check form.

For privacy reasons, SD69 cannot give out further details.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News