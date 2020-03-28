COVID-19: Screening tent going up outside of Cariboo Memorial Hospital

A triage tent is being set up outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital Saturday morning that will be used to screen patients. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Workers are setting up a tent outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake that will be used for screening patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms who have been referred by a health care provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interior Health confirmed in a statement the tent will serve as a triage zone for patients with respiratory conditions as a way to prevent the crossover patients with other medical conditions using the hospital.

Lab outpatient blood draws may also occur in this triage area, the statement added.

As of Saturday at 9 a.m. the tent in Williams Lake was not ready for use yet, however, a nurse wearing masks and gloves was outside the front door of the hospital talking with a patient.

During a virtual town hall meeting with Interior Health Authority officials held Friday evening, Susan Brown, IHA president and CEO and Dr. Sue Pollock, IHA chief medical officer, answered questions about the region’s pandemic response to date.

Across Interior Health jurisdiction, there are 10 facilities capable of COVID-19 testing and hundreds of tests have already been completed, according to Pollock.

When asked a question posed by the Tribune about whether health care professionals in the Williams Lake area are being told of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Brown replied only if they are ‘actually’ caring for someone that is positive they would know that to protect themselves and other patients around them.

“But it’s not openly disclosed in the community,” Brown confirmed, reiterating what she had said earlier in the town hall about the need for people to feel safe and to be able to come forward and be tested.

According to the latest update from the provincial government released on Friday, there are 70 positive COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, which are part of the total 792 cases across B.C.

With files from Patrick Davies, 100 Mile House Free Press

With files from Trevor Crawley, Cranbrook Townsmen

