COVID-19: School District 69 (Qualicum) shuts down playgrounds

As of Monday (March 23) all playground equipment at all School District 69 (Qualicum) sites is closed to the public.

However, school fields and outdoor spaces will stay open for the time being.

The decision comes after Parksville, Qualicum Beach and the RDN announced that all their parks would be off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has noted the importance of social distancing, specifically when it comes to playgrounds.

“If there is a group of kids all mingling together on a playground that’s not what we need right now,” said Henry. “We need it to be in a controlled environment. Parents should not be letting children go and have playdates and go to playgrounds with other groups of children, because we know that they can transmit this virus and then they bring it home to you and they bring it home to your family.”

