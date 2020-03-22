COVID-19: Regional District of Nanaimo rec department reimagining its programming

Some events have now gone entirely virtual

Oceanside Place is closed and the RDN’s Recreation Department is finding ways to help students keep busy during spring break. (File photo)

It’s spring break and students are left with very little to do as recreational programs, sports and other activities that have line up this spring have been cancelled due to health risk concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

To address this, the recreation and parks department at the Regional District of Nanaimo is reimagining its programming to support families.

“While our recreation facilities and regular programming remain closed, we are shifting our focus online to offer activity ideas and challenges to help keep people healthy and engaged during this time,” the department stated in a press release. “The suggested activities will need to be done in a way where social distancing can be maintained. Participants may need to get creative.”

Spring Break Passport to Physical Literacy is now entirely virtual. Download the passport, complete 10 or more of the activities and email a photo of your passport by April 9 to be entered into a draw.

Recreation programmers are also creating videos of activities and challenges to do at home. These will be posted to rdn.bc.ca/recreation.

The RDN will continue to follow the directives of the health officials as the situation evolves. It will continue to provide services to the public through its website and over the phone. Visit us at www.rdn.bc.ca or phone us at 250-390-4111 or 1-877-607-4111.

For the most up-to-date information and resources related to COVID-19, visit Public Health Agency of Canada, BC Centre for Disease Control and Island Health. For public health information and advice, call 8-1-1 or visit Health Link BC.

