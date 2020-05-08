COVID-19 recovery kits to be available for Sicamous businesses

Hand sanitizer, gloves and masks are among the items in COVID-19 recovery kits being put together for businesses by the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce. (Pixabay Image)

The impact of the COVID-19 virus on businesses is undeniable, with some closed for weeks and others that operate seasonally facing a rocky reopening.

As businesses reopen, the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce is setting up to provide supplies making their operations safer from the effects of the virus.

Using funds saved due to the cancellation of large public events, the District of Sicamous created a $40,000 business relief and economic stimulus fund which is being administered by the chamber.

For those businesses that have been able to stay open or are starting up for the year as summer begins, the chamber has put together a COVID-19 recovery kit. The kit includes items which businesses will need to stay up and running while the virus remains a pressing concern. Touchless hand sanitizers are being provided along with gloves and reusable masks for staff. Waste receptacles and COVID-19 specific signage is also being provided.

Chamber executive director Sheila Devost said the kits will be provided based on need and availability of supplies. She said they would be adding to the kit based on feedback from businesses; local suppliers will be used for the contents of the kit whenever possible.

“In addition to the kit, we will be filming a series of videos, demonstrating the healthy practises and safe distancing measures Sicamous is implementing as we adapt to a new way to move through our community and prepare to welcome visitors once again,” Devost said.

Devost said business owners looking for more information may contact her at 250-574-3522 for more information or to make suggestions for the recovery kits.

