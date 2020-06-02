COVID-19: RDN utility bills in the mail, deadline extended

The Regional District of Nanaimo is ransitioning from the current manual curbside collection service to the new automated curbside collection service starting Oct. 1. (File photo)

Regional District of Nanaimo residents will begin receiving the 2020 utility bills in the mail this week.

Residents will also be given more time to settle their accounts, as the due date has been extended until Sept. 8 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To find out how to pay your bill, including how to set up pre-authorized withdrawal and how to pay through internet or telephone banking or by mail, visit rdn.bc.ca/payments. If you have any questions, call 250-390-4111.

Due to COVID-19, the following safety measures are in effect: no cash payments and customers are strongly encouraged to pay through pre-authorized withdrawal or through their financial institution online or via telephone banking.

The RDN is currently accepting in-person payments by cheque and debit only at the RDN head office located at 6300 Hammond Bay Rd., Nanaimo. To pay by cheque, attach invoice stub to the cheque and place in the mail slot located to the right of the front (west) main administration door. And debit payments will be accepted by appointment only. To set up an appointment, please call 250-390-4111.

• As of Oct. 1, the RDN will be transitioning from the current manual curbside collection service to the new automated curbside collection service, at which time, the new rates for garbage, recycling and food waste will apply (determined by the garbage cart size).

Customers will see two charges for garbage, food waste and recyclables (GFR) on their bill: the first is for the current manual collection service prorated from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 at the old rate. The the second charge is for the new automated collection service prorated from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 at the new rate (varies depending on garbage cart size selection).

As well, effective Oct. 1, the prompt payment discount will be a $15 flat rate for the resident curbside collection component of the discount. The prompt payment discount for water and sewer will remain 10 per cent.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

