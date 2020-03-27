COVID-19: Quesnel School District cancels facility rentals

Licensees such as daycare centres are run independently and not included in the cancellations

The Quesnel School District is cancelling all facility rentals until further notice to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to support public health official requests for social distancing.

All current rentals have been cancelled until further notice, and no new rentals will be booked. This will affect any scheduled school events, school district events, community groups, non-profit societies and bookies at the Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School, according to the district.

All district buildings will be closed to the public, including schools, the school district administration building, playgrounds and hard-court areas.

“Licensees at school district sites, such as daycare centres, are run independently and are not included in the cancellation at this time,” according to an update posted on the school district’s Facebook page on March 27. “Families are encouraged to connect with their childcare provider directly to see if locations are providing regular operations during this rapidly-changing global situation.”

Anyone with any questions is asked to please contact the Quesnel School District administration office at 250-992-8802.

“Thank you for your understanding and your assistance in helping to keep our children and community safe,” states the district.

READ MORE: Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students during COVID-19

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter