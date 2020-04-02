COVID-19: Quesnel RCMP adjusts workers’ hours at the detachment

In an effort to protect the public and its volunteers and employees, the Quesnel RCMP is making temporary changes at its detachment in response to the COVID-19 virus.

In an attempt to socially distance the employees at the police detachment, the office workers have been rescheduled to work days and evenings. The changes were positively received by the City of Quesnel and RCMP employees as they adjusted their hours to limit the number of people and human contact at the detachment, accoridng to a March 31 news release from the Quesnel RCMP.

Fingerprinting for non-essential purposes such as criminal record checks, pardons, citizenship, and volunteers stopped on March 19. If there is an emergent need for one of the above, the public can contact the detachment by phone and speak to the front counter staff prior to attending the detachment.

Two weeks ago, the RCMP launched the Online Crime Reporting tool to improve service delivery, as well as to allow officers to focus their time on priority calls to service and proactive policing.

“We are urging citizens to start reporting incidents online for events that do not require police attendance,” Sgt. Richard Weseen said in the release. “Online reporting is time-efficient for the complainant and officer, and it also eliminates the need of a face-to-face meeting.”

The link for and more information regarding the Online Crime Reporting Tool can be found on the City of Quesnel website, or bc.rcmp.ca/quesnel/report.

For emergency calls to the police, call 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

“Although some administrative changes have been made, the public can be assured that the service delivery by the RCMP will not be impacted,” said Weseen. “Our priority continues to be community safety and security, and we appreciate your continued support and understanding.”

