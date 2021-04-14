COVID-19: Qualicum Beach officials say TV crews follow strict health and safety protocols

The ‘Chesapeake Shores’ film crew at the Leigh House on Second Avenue in Qualicum Beach on April 13, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Chesapeake Shores is back filming in Qualicum Beach after work on the TV show was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

The town has indicated council approved the filming this spring with the knowledge that Chesapeake Shores production team is following strict and health protocols.

In a press release, the town indicated the film industry has worked closely with WorkSafe BC, the film unions and provincial and local authorities to ensure a safe return to work strategy.

“A rigid set of safety protocols have been implemented to allow the film production industry to continue in B.C.,” read the release.

READ MORE: ‘Chesapeake Shores’ back to film TV series in Parksville and Qualicum Beach

“The town is in communication with the production team to ensure they meet those protocols,” the released contined. “All cast and crew are tested prior to starting work and regularly tested throughout the shoot schedule to mitigate the risk of transmission.”

However, the timing of the return of the Hallmark series has raised some concerns among residents.

“Ironic to see all of those out-of-towners filming in front of the COVID testing facility,” said PQB News reader Kim Greig online. “Non-essential travel?”

“I have watched it, mainly to see people and locations I know,” said Angela Price. “I’m not sure bringing all these people into town during a pandemic is a good idea, though.”

The town’s release added: “The safety of our local community is a top priority for the town, and similar to the approach used with other sectors impacted by the pandemic, the town continues to follow the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer when considering new opportunities. As Chesapeake Shores is compliant with provincial health orders, and are working with WorkSafe BC, the town is pleased to welcome their filming in the community. Film production plays a big role and has significant benefits in the local economy, with approximately 65 per cent of the crew, including all background performers, to be Island locals.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News