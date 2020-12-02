COVID-19: Qualicum Beach offers update on measures taken by town

Town of Qualicum Beach officials said this week they have seen a renewed sense of caution and an increase in protocols required by provincial health. In a release, they offered some updates on the town’s COVID-19 measures:

Safety Protocols — The town has now implemented a mandatory mask policy in all town buildings. This is in place for both public and staff, and is mandated by provincial health authorities. The town has also taken extra measures to step up safety protocols around sanitization throughout our public buildings and public spaces. The town regularly cleans all public washrooms and public access points.

Town Hall Operations — Town Hall remains open to the public Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (except statutory holidays). Town staff are available via email or phone until 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. While they are happy to help in person where needed, the town encourages you to conduct business remotely where possible. You can contact the town via any of the following methods: Email – qbtown@qualicumbeach.com; Phone – 250-729-6921; Post – PO Box 130, Qualicum Beach, BC V9K 1S7; Mail Slot – out front of Town Hall nearest the fountain.

Public Meetings — All regular meetings continue to be held electronically, and posted on the town’s livestream page. Council meetings are livestreamed, and all other committee meetings are available to view via audio/video following the meeting. Members of the public will be able to provide comments to council regarding meetings by means of email, letter, or by phone, by noon two days following the meeting. For more details visit the livestream page.

Town Facilities — Trails, parks and amenities remain open. Please observe posted guidelines. As per provincial health guidelines, residents should only go out with people from their own household and maintain a minimum distance of two metres from others. For details on other town-related facilities that have decided to close visit our COVID page.

Provincial Health Safety Guidelines — Masks/face coverings are required in B.C. in all public indoor settings, on public transit and in workplaces. Spend time with those in your household or core bubble only. No social gatherings of any size. Avoid non-essential travel.

Enjoy a physically distanced walk or hike with a friend, but do not gather outdoors. Remain at home if you show signs however mild, of any illness like coughing, fever and other symptoms.

Town contact information:

Finance: 250-752-6921 – qbtown@qualicumbeach.com

Administration: 250-752-6921 – qbtown@qualicumbeach.com

Bylaw Enforcement: 250-738-2205 – dmarshall@qualicumbeach.com

Building Inspection: 250-738-2202 – building@qualicumbeach.com

Planning: 250-738-2199 – planning@qualicumbeach.com

Civic Centre: 250-752.-1992 – CCentre@qualicumbeach.com

Public Works: 250-752-6921 – publicworks@qualicumbeach.com

Parks and Buildings: 250-752-6921 – parks@qualicumbeach.com

