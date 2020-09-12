COVID-19 prompts use of Joyce Lake Rec Site for small First Nations events

Recreation site on Chase-Falkland Road to be closed to public for a few weeks this fall

In response to COVID-19 pandemic issues, Joyce Lake Recreation Site will be the venue for small-scale First Nations land healing and traditional knowledge sharing events this fall. Site will be closed to public during those times. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

In response to COVID-19, a recreation site on Chase-Falkland Road will be closed to the public for a few weeks this autumn as First Nations hold small-scale events.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) reports that the Joyce Lake Recreation Site will be used by Secwepemc and Syilx First Nations in the region for private traditional cultural gatherings.

The campground, located at 1450 Chase-Falkland Rd., is operated through a partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC and the CSRD.

The CSRD noted in a news release that as COVID-19 has affected the ability of First Nations to host traditional gatherings, the regional district has worked with the province to accommodate the communities for smaller-scale events. These will be family gatherings with a focus on land healing and traditional knowledge sharing.

The Shuswap Nation Tribal Council will be hosting a traditional and cultural camp for Secwepemc Nation members at the recreation site from Monday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Oct. 2.

The Okanagan Indian Band will also be using the Joyce Lake Recreation Site from Saturday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Oct. 22.

The campground will be closed to public use during these times.

