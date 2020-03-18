COVID-19: Penticton man offers free delivery services to those in need

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, James Larocque took it upon himself to do something positive

James Larocque is offering to use his time off of work to deliver groceries to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems in an effort to help the most vulnerable people in the community during this global pandemic. (USDA photo)

While society continues to grapple with COVID-19, a Penticton man is doing what he can to help those in need.

The desire to help combined with frustration seeing shoppers gather more than what they need sparked James Larocque into action.

In an effort to shine a light on positive things people can do for others, the 36-year-old millwright posted a public notice offering to deliver groceries and household supplies to those most vulnerable, and those unable to leave their homes. Specifically, those who are at a higher risk of suffering serious side-effects if they contract the virus.

Larocque posted on social media Monday morning, and although no one has yet taken him up on the offer, he encourages anyone in need to reach out.

The elderly, people with respiratory problems, and people with weakened immune systems are all at a higher-risk of experiencing serious complications from COVID-19.

Larocque says these are the people society should be looking out for.

Originally from Prince George, Larocque said he would like to see people move away from selfish behaviour, such as hoarding supplies, and start thinking of ways to make this pandemic easier for everyone.

“Everything you see on social media lately is just about how people are ripping each other off,” said Larocque. “No one is recognizing the people that are doing the good stuff like the nurses, the doctors, the small businesses who are shutting down just to stop the spread.

“So I thought; I have four days off, I can help out and maybe it will inspire someone to do the same and people will start talking about some of the good things people are doing.”

The father of two said he is completely free to use his time off to help people in need. He’s even willing to do more than just deliver groceries.

Larocque said he would volunteer for any chore people may be unable to do becuase of the pandemic. Whether it be dog-walking, grocery pick-up, or delivery of anything someone may need; he wants to be there to help.

Those wishing to take Larocque up on his offer can reach him through Facebook or via phone at 604-996-0519.

