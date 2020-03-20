COVID-19: Penticton closes City Hall, Public Works

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Penticton City Hall has closed its doors

On March 20 City Hall closed for the foreseeable future. (Google maps)

The City of Penticton has closed City Hall and their Public Works building as communities across the country work to contain the COVID-19 virus.

On Friday, March 20, City Hall and Public Works closed to the public as an additional means to support social distancing and staff safety.

“Our top priority remains the long-term health of our community and our staff,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

“With several different options available for accessing the services provided at City Hall, it makes sense to further reduce the risk of exposure and close these facilities to the public.”

Services provided at City Hall will continue to be supported throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Options for taking care of the most common requests can be found on the City’s website at www.penticton.ca or by contacting the City call centre at 250-490-2345.

In addition, residents wishing to make payments can visit the kiosks at the South Okanagan Events Centre; non cash payments are preferred.

