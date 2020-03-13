COVID-19: Peachland Chamber cancels all events for ‘forseeable’ future

"This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it."

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce has announced it is suspending all networking, meeting and programming events for the foreseeable future in light of COVID-19.

“It’s not just about COVID-19, we have to do our part to ensure there is capacity at our medical facilities to be able to assist with all illnesses,” said Patrick Van Minsel, the Peachland Chamber’s executive director.

Van Minsel said the chamber will pursue innovative ways to encourage connections and business-building in new and technological methods.

Through this time, the chamber will still meet one on one and visit the offices of Peachland businesses.

“It’s is a real test of all of our leadership to ensure the Peachland business community can navigate through this exciting and challenging time,” said Van Minsel.

“This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”

READ MORE: Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

READ MORE: SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News