COVID-19: Parksville’s 75th birthday bash postponed

Celebration will now take place in 2021

City of Parksville has delayed its 75th birthday celebrations for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

The City of Parksville was planning a big 75th birthday celebration in June but that has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The birthday bash will instead be held next year, on June 19, 2021.

“We recognize the tremendous impact this pandemic is having and will have on the many annual events and festivals held in our community each summer,” stated a city news release. “The B.C. Ministry of Health has advised the cancellation of all gatherings of 50 people or more and as a community, we are aware of the importance to practise physical distancing and our collective efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The city had already made plans to hold three separate events for this year’s birthday bash on June 19.

The Town of Qualicum Beach has also cancelled one of its biggest events in the summer, Beach Day, set for July 21.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

