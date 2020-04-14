COVID-19: Parksville residents get extension on utility bills

People can pay March bill by mail or online by June 30

The City of Parksville has announced the extension of utility payments for March. (File photo)

The City of Parksville announced that residents now have extra time to pay their March utility bills.

The city has extended the deadline for utility payments from April 30 to June 30. If you have not received your notice in the mail by April 24, please call 250-248-6144 or email cashier@parksville.ca.

With city offices closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is encouraged to use other payment options to pay their March utility bill, rather than in person.

Here are the options:

• Canada Post – by mail to City of Parksville, P O Box 1390, Parksville, V9P 2H3. Cheques must be dated and received at city hall on or before due date of June 30. Allow plenty of time for mail delivery as the postmark is not accepted as the date of payment.

• Online – payments may be made through your bank using your online banking or telephone banking option. You will need to search for payee (Parksville, City of – UTILITIES) and as a reference, use your six-digit account number from your utility bill.

— NEWS staff, submitted

