COVID-19: Parksville Qualicum Beach residents show appreciation for frontline workers

Sara Goff focuses on the hearts she is painting on one of the fences along Sutherland Road in Parksville. They’re creating art to honour the many frontline workers who are helping over and beyond during this COVID-19 pandemic. (Michael Briones photo)

Residents on Sutherland Crescent in Parksville hope to bring a smile to the many frontline workers toiling around the clock during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They are working together to create artwork on their fences as a way to pay tribute to the dedicated workers.

Sara Goff was out painting one section of a fence with string of colourful hearts to express appreciation. There are also signs that said: “You’re doing a good job! Thank you,” and artwork that shows a boat with people and a message: “We’re all in the same boat.”

“It’s a very small gesture that we’re doing for our frontline workers,” said Goff. “We want to make them feel appreciated. And if our work here can put a smile on their faces, that would be awesome.”

Jan Robinson is also helping out. She said she’s not an artist but wanted to do something.

“Most of us are seniors here and can’t do much to help because we’re told to stay home,” said Robinson. “But I want to do something happy. This is happy and it’s very therapeutic. We’re hoping our frontliners can see them. We’re located on a busy street so it’s an ideal place to have this.”

In other areas of Parksville Qualicum Beach, many houses have placed cutouts of hearts on their windows as way to say thanks.

The owner of Red Cod Forge in Nanoose Bay, Dave Kasprick, has also been hanging hearts that he’s created and handing out to people to also place them on their windows or anywhere visible in their homes for frontline workers to see.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay man forges hearts for his community

Goff has used those as a template for the string of hearts she’s been painting on one of the fences.

“It’s so wonderful to see people go out of their way to express their gratitude,” said Goff. “I found him on Facebook and I went to see him. He’s got hearts hanging all over his place.”

Carl Christiaens, 82, has been tooting his horn in his neighbourhood at Eaglecrest in Qualicum Beach. He’s been heard and seen every night in the last couple of weeks at 7 p.m., going around in his golf cart adorned with flags and blowing his bugle to show his appreciation for the workers.

His neighbour Laurene Ebbet said it was nice of Christiaens to do this every night.

“People came out and they were all clapping,” said Ebbett, who added he has rallied the neighbourhood to come out every night to show their gratitude and love. “He is very appreciative of the health care system.”

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News