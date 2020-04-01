First responders applaud the health care workers at Oceanside Health Care Centre. (Michael Briones photo)

COVID-19: Parksville Qualicum Beach health care workers honoured with parade

Community shows appreciation to staff at Oceanside Health Centre

  Apr. 1, 2020
  News

Sirens were wailing and the red lights were flashing brightly on Wednesday night in Parksville.

There was no major emergency happening, but rather a parade that was held by the different fire departments in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, along with Oceanside RCMP and BC Ambulance, to honour the frontline health care workers at Oceanside Health Centre.

The workers came out and were given a thunderous ovation, a gesture of sincere thanks for all the hard work they’ve been doing to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

