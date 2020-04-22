Parksville city council talks taxes. (NEWS file photo)

COVID-19: Parksville property taxes due July 2, penalties deferred to Sept. 30

Penalty will go up to five per cent on Oct. 1

  • Apr. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Parksville residents will have until Sept. 30 to pay their property taxes without penalty.

Council made the move to keep the tax due date as July 2, but put off penalties until late September.

Council did indicate people should pay their taxes if they can.

After that, between Oct.1 and Nov. 30, taxes will be subject to a five per cent penalty. Payments after Nov. 30 will have a 10 per cent penalty.

It’s a move many other municipalities have taken in light of COVID-19.

— NEWS staff

