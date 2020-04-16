COVID-19: Parksville firefighters offer special birthday drive-by service

The Parksville Volunteer Fire Department is offering a birthday drive-by service for young children and young-at-heart seniors. (File photo)

The Parksville Volunteer Fire Department would love to help residents celebrate a milestone such as birthdays, weddings or anniversaries.

The department recognizes that living day-to-day with restrictions resulting from COVID-19 orders is stressful and challenging for all. Add an important birthday into the mix and it becomes even more difficult for families wishing to celebrate with friends and family.

Parksville firefighters are offering to drive-by your home to help residents celebrate in a special way and promise to delight with loud noises and flashing lights.

Here’s what you need to do to book a drive-by of a fire truck for your milestone memory:

• Email your request to fire@parksville.ca. Include ‘PVFD Drive-by Request’ in the subject line of your email.

• Include person’s name, age, address and milestone event. Note, birthday drive-bys are for children 12-and-under or for those young at heart residents aged 75 and older.

• Day and time: Daytime drive-bys are preferred due to staff availability.

Please note drive-bys could be subject to delay should fire/rescue incidents occur during your time. As well, birthday drive-bys are booked on a first-come, first-serve basis.

