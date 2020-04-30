COVID-19: Parksville Fire Department creating special memories

Since they started offering to help people celebrate special milestone events just two weeks ago, the Parksville Volunteer Fire Department has been extremely busy.

In that short time, the department has already recorded 29 ‘drive-bys’ for residents in the Parksville Fire Protection area. And that number will continue to rise as the department is dealing with plenty of requests.

The department has held drive-bys for birthday celebrants ranging in age from two to 104, a 50th wedding anniversary, a last day of work for an employee, a volunteer appreciation drive-by at the Salvation Army and soup kitchen, and a graduation for a veterinarian.

Officials report the Parksville firefighters are thrilled to be part of these celebrations and look forward to many more. Drive-bys of a fire truck for a milestone memory can be booked a first-come, first-serve basis until May 31. Drive-bys could be subject to delay should fire/rescue incidents occur during your time.

• Email request to fire@parksville.ca. Include ‘PVFD Drive-by Request’ in the subject line of your email and include the person’s name, age, address and milestone event in the message. Birthday drive-bys are for ages 12 and under or 75 and older. Daytime drive-bys are preferred due to member availability.

For more information please contact the Parksville Volunteer Fire Department at fire@parksville.ca.

