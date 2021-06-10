COVID-19: Parksville doles out $130K to successful applicants for one-time relief grant

Eleven non-profit organizations in Parksville Qualicum Beach will receive financial aid to help cover COVID-related expenses.

In February 2021, the City of Parksville announced a one-time COVID relief grant-in-aid initiative, in the amount of $280,000, to support non-profit groups that provide social, cultural and community support services located in Parksville Qualicum Beach. City council agreed that a minimum of 50 per cent of constituents should reside in Parksville to receive the full amount requested.

At the June 7 meeting, from the fifteen applications received, council approved the following for the COVID relief grant, where a total of $130,160.19 was allocated.

• Forward House Community Society – $12,000

• Mount Arrowsmith Pipe Band Association – $3,780.07

• Oceanside Classical Concerts Society – $3,026.12

• Oceanside Community Arts Council – $20,513

• Oceanside Community Makerspace Society – $2,743

• Pacific Board Culture Society – $5,000

• Parksville & District Historical Society – $3,648

• Parksville Beach Festival Society – $68,700

• Parksville Curling Club – $10,000

• Parksville Quilt House Quilters Guild – $250

• Qualicum Weavers and Spinner Guild Society – $500

Non-profit groups were eligible for reimbursement of COVID related expenses incurred since March 2020 for such eligible expenses as; costs to obtain personal protective equipment and enhanced cleaning/sanitization costs; costs to adapt programming or services during the pandemic; COVID related losses in regular revenue due to the inability to hold annual and ongoing fundraising events; and for barriers, installation or modifications to ensure physical distancing and COVID safety.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Parksville council to establish $280K grant-in-aid program for non-profits

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News