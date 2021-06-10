COVID-19: Parksville doles out $130K to successful applicants for one-time relief grant

Eleven non-profit organizations in Parksville Qualicum Beach will receive financial aid to help cover COVID-related expenses.
In February 2021, the City of Parksville announced a one-time COVID relief grant-in-aid initiative, in the amount of $280,000, to support non-profit groups that provide social, cultural and community support services located in Parksville Qualicum Beach. City council agreed that a minimum of 50 per cent of constituents should reside in Parksville to receive the full amount requested.
At the June 7 meeting, from the fifteen applications received, council approved the following for the COVID relief grant, where a total of $130,160.19 was allocated.
• Forward House Community Society – $12,000
• Mount Arrowsmith Pipe Band Association – $3,780.07
• Oceanside Classical Concerts Society – $3,026.12
• Oceanside Community Arts Council – $20,513
• Oceanside Community Makerspace Society – $2,743
• Pacific Board Culture Society – $5,000
• Parksville & District Historical Society – $3,648
• Parksville Beach Festival Society – $68,700
• Parksville Curling Club – $10,000
• Parksville Quilt House Quilters Guild – $250
• Qualicum Weavers and Spinner Guild Society – $500
Non-profit groups were eligible for reimbursement of COVID related expenses incurred since March 2020 for such eligible expenses as; costs to obtain personal protective equipment and enhanced cleaning/sanitization costs; costs to adapt programming or services during the pandemic; COVID related losses in regular revenue due to the inability to hold annual and ongoing fundraising events; and for barriers, installation or modifications to ensure physical distancing and COVID safety.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
