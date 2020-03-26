COVID-19: Parksville doctor hopes information will give patients some peace of mind

'Their family doctor is still here for them'

Just in case you’re wondering if your doctor’s clinic in Parksville is still in service during the COVID-19 crisis, they are.

Speaking on behalf of physicians of Parksville Medical Clinic, that’s the message Dr. Julia Hickey Somerville wants the public to know.

“We are concerned that many of our patients are unaware that we are still open and available to help them,” said Somerville. “Patients can still call to book appointments as they would normally, however your doctor will then ‘visit’ you via a telephone call. We are finding most problems can be dealt with in this fashion, keeping patients out of waiting rooms and urgent care.”

Somerville also pointed out that they still see patients in the office if it is deemed to be medically necessary.

“I am hoping this information will give people some peace of mind during these confusing and trying times,” said Somerville. “Their family doctor is still here for them.”

