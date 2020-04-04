COVID-19: Parksville council meetings remain closed to public

Parksville council meetings will no longer be held at the forum at the Parksville Civic and Technology Centre. (File photo)

Members of the public remain unable to attend City of Parksville council meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced on March 12 that council meetings are no longer open to attendance by the public. Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation and the need to physical distance, council meetings will no longer be held in the forum at the Parksville Civic and Technology Centre.

Now, due to the technical challenges caused by this change, webstreaming and video archiving of meetings may not be available as usual.

READ MORE: City of Parksville says playgrounds are off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns

The city wants the public to know that it is taking every effort to make these options available as soon as possible and at the first opportunity. In the meantime, they thanked residents for their patience as they work through these new meeting logistics.

Meetings of council will be held as follows:

• April 6, 6 p.m.: Council meeting

• April 8, 6 p.m.: Council budget meeting

• April 20, 6 p.m: Council meeting

Highlights of council meetings are available the day after meetings, posted to the homepage of the city’s website.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News