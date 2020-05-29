COVID-19: Parksville bowling lanes open, but booking required

Sunset Lanes bowling alley has re-opened and has placed measures to make sure social distancing is followed. (Sunset Lanes Facebook photo)

The Sunset Lanes bowling alley in Parksville has re-opened but you can’t just drop in to bowl.

The only 5-pin bowling operation in the area started back up on May 19 and in order to play, you must book a time to come in.

Only three groups of bowlers will be allowed inside at one time with each group having six players only. This will help limit the number of people inside the lanes and effectively enforce social distancing.

It has been tough for owner Johnny Zhou who had to close down due to COVID-19. Winter and spring months are generally the peak periods for Sunset Lanes as several leagues are going on at that time.

Summer is a slower period and Zhou has indicated it will be difficult to get people to spend time inside when the weather outside is sunny and warm.

“So far it’s been quiet,” he said.

To keep bowlers safe, Zhou is applying safety measures that include cleaning all surfaces after each group. The includes disinfecting bowling balls, ball returns, counters, chairs, desks, computer screen, debit terminals and rental shoes upon return to counter. The tables have been spread apart to allow physical distancing.

To keep staff and customers safe, plexiglass is now placed at the counters. As well, hand sanitizer is available on all the tables for use.

Zhou said he will remind bowlers to respect physical distancing.

To book a bowling time, call 250-248-6411.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Parksville Qualicum Beach News