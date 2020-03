Parksville-area residents wishing to return empty bottles will have to hang on to them for a bit longer as the Parksville Bottle and Recycling Depot will be closed due to concerns to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be closed until further notice.

READ MORE: Parksville Bottle Depot to no longer take residential recycling

— NEWS Staff

