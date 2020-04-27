Paid parking won’t be enforced in Vernon in response to COVID-19. The City of Vernon will re-evaluate the situation at the next regular meeting on May 11, 2020. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

COVID-19: Paid parking not enforced in Vernon for 2 more weeks at least

In response to the novel coronavirus, free metered parking extended for now

  • Apr. 27, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Metered parking in Vernon won’t be enforced for another two weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Vernon councillors first decided to halt enforcement of metered parking on April 1 and on Monday, April 27, they provided the two-week extension.

The May 11 deadline aligns with council’s next regular meeting where they will re-evaluate the situation.

Vernon Morning Star

