COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Nanaimo seniors’ care homes

Staff members at two seniors’ care homes in Nanaimo have tested positive for COVID-19, and so Island Health has declared outbreaks at both facilities.

Island Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday night at Wexford Creek and Eden Gardens long-term care homes. One staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at each site, says the health authority, and no residents are experiencing symptoms.

Wexford Creek’s outbreak is limited to one floor within the facility. Admissions, transfers and visitation to the entire site have been stopped.

The outbreak at Eden Gardens is limited to staff and seniors who participated in activities on specific days. No new residents are being admitted at the moment and transfers and visits to the site have stopped.

“Enhanced control measures have been put in place at both sites,” noted Island Health, adding that it is working with Wexford Creek and Eden Gardens leadership and staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus “and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.”

Island Health says staff and resident movement in the facilities has been restricted and cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

