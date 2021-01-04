Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 10, after a staff member at the facility tested positive.

Fraser Health said at this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as they have COVID-19-like symptoms – even mild ones. Book or drop by one of the Fraser Health collection centres which are operated in partnership with the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News