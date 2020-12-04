COVID-19 outbreak over at Abbotsford’s Cottage-Worthington Pavilion

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Cottage-Worthington Pavilion in Abbotsford has been declared over.

Fraser Health made the announcement this week. It hasn’t been disclosed how many total cases were associated with the outbreak.

This was the second outbreak at the Abbotsford care home and rehabilitation facility. An outbreak earlier this spring at the site’s rehabilitation unit killed several people.

There are two continuing outbreaks in seniors’ homes in Abbotsford. An outbreak at Tabor Home is the largest in the province and has resulted in 21 deaths.

